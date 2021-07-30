American Legion::2

State American Legion hosting scavenger hunt fundraiser
LINCOLN – The Nebraska American Legion Auxiliary will host a scavenger hunt fundraiser starting Labor Day (Sept. 6) through Columbus Day (Oct.11). The public and all ages are welcome to participate.
The cost is $25 for an individual and $45 for a group of two to four members. Registration begins on August 9 and goes through October 1. Receive a bonus entry into the prize drawing when you submit payment and the registration form postmarked by The American Legion Day, September 16. Prizes to be awarded for first, second, and third place per individual and per group. Proceeds benefit the Nebraska American Legion Auxiliary Building Fund.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/607133024023554/, email nebraskaala2021@gmail.com, or call/text Vicki Cyboron at 402-740-5665 or Adeline Hanel at 402-380-1528.