American Rhythm Folk Ensemble::1

Rawlings said Bayard’s upcoming D.C. performance was thanks to the legendary reputation of longtime Bayard music educator Sharon Hoffman and her previous work with the selection committee.

“It’s a tour group that worked with Sharon Hoffman years and years ago,” Rawlings said. “They really loved working with the people from Bayard, and so, based on her reputation in the past, they invited us to come.”

Rawlings said it will be a great experience for the 30 plus students she plans to bring on the trip, which is why she is grateful to her friend Mann for helping fundraise for the trip.

The American Rhythm Folk Ensemble will perform at Bayard High School on Wednesday, June 2, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the doors, which open at 6:30 p.m.

The American Rhythm Folk Ensemble is made of typically teenage performers who are chosen from sister studios in Provo and Roosevelt, Utah. The prestigious festival team has performed across the country and at international folk festivals around the world. Their dance and song performances are based on traditional American folklore and culture.

To learn more about American Rhythm, visit their Facebook page “American Rhythm Folk Ensemble – Utah.”