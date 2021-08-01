Keepin’ Love Alive: Not Tonight

As Thursday night arrived I was ready to write, and needed to do so earlier than usual. But my family wanted to go on a walk. Being a family man that sounded important to them, so away we went. A good time was had by all, including finding five frogs along the way, which elicited a wide range of different emotions from different family members.

Upon returning home, my oldest daughter called. She is picking out her insurance and had all kinds of questions about deductibles, HSAs, and rollover accounts. Although I am clearly not an expert in those areas, I have learned a bit through trial and error (mostly error) and found it important to help her navigate this often confusing world. And so we talked.

When it comes down to it, at the time of this writing I am already past my chosen bedtime, and morning is quickly approaching and responsibilities that I need to be wide awake and ready for are getting closer.

So rather than write an article about airplanes, insurance, cell phones or priorities and how that relates to marriage, I simply remind us all that talk is cheap and actions matter most.

So rather than reading on how to have a better relationship today, or talking about what you’re going to do next week to keep love alive, or even planning that next romantic date, today is the day to simply go do.