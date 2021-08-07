Anderson column 8/8

Keepin’ Love Alive: Trim Your Sails
By MARK ANDERSON
Mental health therapist
I enjoy sailboating. In my younger years, while living in Michigan, I was a crewmember for two different sailboat racing teams. During such, I learned the skill, and value, of trimming a sail.
Trimming is the process of adjusting the sails to gain maximum efficiency. A well trimmed sail makes the most of the available wind and allows the boat to travel faster, more efficiently and with more power. While it takes a bit of work to trim a sail, there‘s nothing more joyful than the results it brings.
The process begins when the person steering the boat, known as the helmsman, chooses a direction for the boat to travel. The crew then responds by trimming the sails to gain maximum results. While a boat can still travel with untrimmed sails, it’s similar to driving a car with an untuned engine and under inflated tires.
To help the crew effectively trim the sails, telltales are attached to each sail. By watching these small pieces of yarn or ribbon, a crewmember can tell how well trimmed the sail is and make adjustments accordingly.
This summer, I’ve often thought about the concept of trimming the sails, and the benefit of telltales.
Most of us go through the days and weeks doing good things. We work, play with our kids, pay our bills, and even help a neighbor in need. Much like a sailboat, we travel toward our destination of being a good person. Few of us are sitting dead in the water, or traveling backwards, in achieving this goal.
But the world has a way of distracting us. There are only so many hours in a day, and most people will have more things competing for that time than time allows. Realistically, some things just won’t be accomplished.
When our priorities get mixed up, and we dedicate time to things that really aren’t important, it’s similar to a boat that’s poorly trimmed: we still travel along life, but we lack the power and efficiency that could be ours. Even worse, we miss the joy that comes when we live a well-trimmed life.
I believe life gives us telltales to help measure how well trimmed we are. Such feelings as depression, anxiety, stress, and overall unhappiness let us know our sails need to be trimmed.
When people enter marriage, they agree to set their course for the destination of “Till death do us part.” Once this destination is set, it becomes the job of each spouse to trim their lifestyle so this destination can be met.
While many will reach this destination without adjusting their lifestyle, others will diligently trim their marriage and therefore make the journey more enjoyable. Known as supercouples, these are couples who seem to get more fun, joy and satisfaction out of marriage than most do.
One way supercouples trim their sails is by keeping in touch with one another. Instead of spending excessive time on social media, TV, or gaming, they spend time talking to each other.
Some of these conversations are short and may involve small-chat topics. Others, when needed, may involve more serious subjects. Either way, supercouples keep up to date in each other’s lives. In research, this concept is known as “Knowledge of each other’s worlds.”
They also express daily affection to one another. In many small ways, through word and touch, on a daily basis supercouples express their love to each other. It may be as simple as a phone call to say hi, or a thank you for dinner, or even a kiss before bed. In research, this is known as “Small Acts of Caring.”
Supercouples also trim their sails by turning toward one another to reduce their stress. Instead of spending an excessive amount of time in other stress-reducing activities, they allow their partner to help reduce their stress. Through words of encouragement, a listening ear, and sometimes a shoulder to cry on, they bond together. This bonding allows them to travel through time with more power and joy.
Although my sailing days have been over for quite sometime (unless any of you have a sailboat?), I often wonder about trimming the sails of my life. Perhaps a few adjustments here or there, even minor ones, would allow me to maximize my time and enjoyment while here on earth.
The same is certainly true about our marriages. While many of them may be headed in the right direction, trimming our marriage sails by expressing daily affection, keeping up to date in each others lives, and helping one another reduce stress can surely make the journey more enjoyable.
For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. He can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.