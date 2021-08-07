Anderson column 8/8

Most of us go through the days and weeks doing good things. We work, play with our kids, pay our bills, and even help a neighbor in need. Much like a sailboat, we travel toward our destination of being a good person. Few of us are sitting dead in the water, or traveling backwards, in achieving this goal.

But the world has a way of distracting us. There are only so many hours in a day, and most people will have more things competing for that time than time allows. Realistically, some things just won’t be accomplished.

When our priorities get mixed up, and we dedicate time to things that really aren’t important, it’s similar to a boat that’s poorly trimmed: we still travel along life, but we lack the power and efficiency that could be ours. Even worse, we miss the joy that comes when we live a well-trimmed life.

I believe life gives us telltales to help measure how well trimmed we are. Such feelings as depression, anxiety, stress, and overall unhappiness let us know our sails need to be trimmed.

When people enter marriage, they agree to set their course for the destination of “Till death do us part.” Once this destination is set, it becomes the job of each spouse to trim their lifestyle so this destination can be met.