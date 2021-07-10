Anderson column::8

How skilled couples are at managing these opposites influences how happy they are in marriage. Whether it’s issues about money, time together versus time apart, or how to discipline the children, it’s the balance of such that matters most.

Unfortunately, unwise couples see these opposites as wrong, not as different. And they certainly don’t see them as beneficial. Then, instead of learning to use these opposites to their advantage, they become stumbling blocks.

Each saver should be glad they’re married to a spender. Each spender should be thankful for their saver. Whatever the opposite may be, it likely offers a necessary balance in establishing a happy union.

When I was younger I remember an experience I had flying a kite. I had let out all the string and therefore the kite was as high as it would go. But I wanted it to go higher.

I was frustrated that the string was holding it back. So I decided to let it go. I was prepared to watch my kite fly away, high into the sky.

But instead, once I let go the kite came crashing down. Turns out that the very string I thought was holding back my kite was actually keeping it flying high.