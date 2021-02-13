Anderson Keepin' Love Alive

Keepin’ Love Alive: A Day of Fun

By MARK ANDERSON

Mental Health Therapist

Happy Valentine’s Day! The last time this special day was on a Sunday was in 2016, and it won’t happen again until 2027…...so enjoy the day today.

One quality that a happy couple relationship has is fun and friendship. This means happy couples take the time to enjoy each other’s company rather than just going through the motions day after day. .

They take the time to keep up on each other’s lives, chat about the small things, and get to know each other better, no longer how long they have been together.

So take some time, today, to chat, get to know each other better, and even have a laugh or two as you discuss the questions below. Make it fun and enjoyable!

• What is your favorite time of day, and why?

• What candy describes your personality?

• What job would you hate most? Why?

• Would you rather be stuck on an island by yourself or with someone who talks incessantly?

• What quality do you admire most about your mom? Dad?