ANDERSON Keepin love alive

When used properly, and combined with healthy eating and exercise, then diet pills can obviously aid in weight loss. But the information I’ve read suggests lifestyle changes, not diet pills, as the way to life-long weight management.

Much like diet pills, thousands of couples come to marriage therapy every year because they can‘t get along. They hope that if they learn some communication skills their relationship will be all better.

And old-school couples therapy focused on just that: helping couples learn “fair fighting” strategies. It seemed to make sense that if couples didn’t argue as much, they would be happy again.

But the theory fell flat on its face. Turns out that despite being able to decrease arguing, couples still divorced. And many of those who did stay together, weren’t happy, they just didn’t argue as much. This “diet pill” approach by itself did not restore happiness.

Looking back, it makes sense. A happy marriage is made up of so much more than just not arguing. I often tell people that I don’t argue with my neighbors or friends, but it doesn’t mean I want to be married to any of them either.