Andrew Dick: A message from SBPS Superintendent of schools

It’s hard to believe, but the first quarter of the school year is behind us here at Scottsbluff Public Schools and we are headed into the second quarter. As I look back on the first quarter, it was filled with individual student and team achievements. SBPS students and activities continue to marvel and achieve at an incredibly high level. It is with tremendous pride that I highlight just a few of those noteworthy accomplishments:
●NSAA/U.S. Bank Believer and Achiever recipient, one of 48 recognized statewide
●Semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program
●13 students selected to the Nebraska Music Educators’ Association All-State Chorus
●3 students selected for Nebraska Music Educators’ Association All-State Band/Jazz Band
●SHS and BMS Bands received a Superior Rating at the Old West Weekend Field Competition
●SHS Math Club won the UNO Math Contest with the highest score of any competing school
●Class B Girls Golf State Championships were hosted right here in Scottsbluff with our girls achieving an impressive runner-up team finish with three individual medalists
●District Champions in football for the 10th time in the last 12 years
●Softball won a District title and qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 2011
By many measures, it has been a very successful first quarter of school; however, I would be remiss to not acknowledge challenges we have faced. Without question, one of the most significant challenges we have encountered is a shortage of substitute teachers. We are not alone in facing this challenge as many other districts in the state and even the nation are as well. A larger school district in central, eastern Nebraska cancelled school for a day earlier this year in which they had 120 unfilled positions. At SBPS, in the 2019-20 school year, before the pandemic in March of 2020, we averaged 24 vacancies per day. In the 2020-21 school year, we averaged 20 vacancies per day. After the first quarter of the 2021-22 school year, we have averaged 22 vacancies per day. I share this longitudinal data as evidence that we have not experienced a drastic increase in the average number of teachers out; rather, we have a decreasing pool of substitute teachers. Through the first quarter of the school year, we have had 147 positions go unfilled which is an average of 3.27 jobs per day. Sixty-six of the 147 unfilled jobs have occurred on Fridays, which is an average of 8.25 jobs on Fridays.
Data and reports from the post secondary level is showing that fewer and fewer people are entering the teaching profession, combined with a high number of teachers leaving the field within their first five years. A recent Omaha World-Herald article reported that in the 2009-10 school year, there were 5,370 students enrolled in Nebraska colleges and universities teacher preparation programs. By 2018-19, that number had decreased to 3,780 students. It is imperative that we take steps to ensure our teachers are supported and provided an environment in which they can manage the demands of their all so important work of educating our children. When sub jobs go unfilled, teachers, counselors, principals, and even the superintendent at times, are needed to cover classes to ensure our schools remain operational. SBPS is in the process of developing a plan to attract additional substitute teachers which in turn will help teachers manage the already difficult demands of their work.
One of the greatest benefits of being a substitute teacher is the flexibility of being able to choose what day(s) you would like to work, and even at what level you are interested in teaching. If you are interested in helping out and working with kids, we would welcome a conversation with you about how you can become a substitute teacher in Scottsbluff Public Schools.
