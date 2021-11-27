Local pastor April Fiet to release first book this December

Slowly but surely, Fiet worked toward finishing her proposal. Then she got a second email from the editor in October 2019.

“She emails me — I think it was in October — and said, ‘If you want me to consider it before the end of the year, I need it in a couple weeks, because we’re having our last big editorial meeting before the holidays,’” Fiet said.

So, Fiet pulled an all-nighter to get something turned in to the editor. She wasn’t feeling too confident sending it in the next morning because she didn’t have an agent and she’d never done anything like it before. She’d self-published once, but it was an entirely different genre.

“I thought, ‘There’s no way any of this will happen,’” she said. “‘…I’m a newbie.’ And she wrote back the very next day and said, ‘I shouldn’t tell you this, but this is the cleanest proposal I’ve ever had from an un-agented author.”

That gave Fiet a boost of confidence. Not long after, the company agreed to publish her book, and she was on a six- to nine-month timeline to finish it. Then COVID hit.

She had been about two chapters in, but when she was forced to stay home and really reflect on life, she decided to start over.