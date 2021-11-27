Local pastor April Fiet to release first book this December

First Presbyterian Church Pastor April Fiet has always had ideas of writing book swirling in her head.
“I just had this thought about how important it is to think strategically through the things we do in our lives,” she said, “whether it’s how we eat our meals, or what we do when we have unexpected free time. How do we grieve? How do we celebrate?”
For the longest time, she’s had two-thirds of a book proposal written, but never seemed to find the time to finish it.
“I’m a pastor, so things come up all the time, and the book was my side project, so when something came up in the church, I just put the book to the side,” she said.
Then one day she got an email from an acquisitions editor at Fortress Press and 1517 Media, a publishing company of theological, biblical and ethical media. 1517 Media was working on developing a new imprint called Broadleaf Books, in which it published books for general readers “that nourish souls, ignite minds and promote common good.” The editor read something on Fiet’s blog “At the Table,” and asked if she happened to have a book proposal that would fit within this imprint.
“She said, ‘If you have a book proposal, I’d love to read it.’ I said, ‘Well, here’s the deal: It’s not done.’ And she said, ‘That’s okay. Work on it,’” Fiet said.
Slowly but surely, Fiet worked toward finishing her proposal. Then she got a second email from the editor in October 2019.
“She emails me — I think it was in October — and said, ‘If you want me to consider it before the end of the year, I need it in a couple weeks, because we’re having our last big editorial meeting before the holidays,’” Fiet said.
So, Fiet pulled an all-nighter to get something turned in to the editor. She wasn’t feeling too confident sending it in the next morning because she didn’t have an agent and she’d never done anything like it before. She’d self-published once, but it was an entirely different genre.
“I thought, ‘There’s no way any of this will happen,’” she said. “‘…I’m a newbie.’ And she wrote back the very next day and said, ‘I shouldn’t tell you this, but this is the cleanest proposal I’ve ever had from an un-agented author.”
That gave Fiet a boost of confidence. Not long after, the company agreed to publish her book, and she was on a six- to nine-month timeline to finish it. Then COVID hit.
She had been about two chapters in, but when she was forced to stay home and really reflect on life, she decided to start over.
“All of a sudden, we couldn’t go to restaurants. School was online, so no snow days anymore and no excuse to cancel things — show up in your jammies on Zoom,” Fiet said. “And so the good part of that — it was really difficult in the writing — but the good part was it made me dig really deep and ask, ‘What do these things really mean?’
“…So the writing of the book really became a gift to myself of when things return to any kind of normal — if they ever do — how do I want to live my life? … Really, myself, asking how do I live a more wholehearted, well-being, holistic kind of life.”
And that’s exactly what she hopes her readers will get out of the book. With chapters like “Symphony of the Seasons” and “Tempo of Transactions,” Fiet uses her experience as a pastor and some of her reflections from her blog, along with new ideas she’s had throughout the writing process, to really delve into what it means to live meaningfully and provide some solutions in how to do so.
“A lot of books present the problem, and they never tell you what to do with it. And I didn’t want to leave people hopeless,” she said. “So, the beginning of the book, each chapter explores a problem or attention or a conflict, and then works through, both practically and using scripture, how we work this out. But, I’ve tried to make it open-ended because I’m married, I have two children, I co-pastor, I job-share with my husband — my life doesn’t look like everyone’s life, and so I’ve been trying to have open enough concepts that anyone can access it and find something that’s helpful.”
The book is 12 chapters long and can be read cover to cover or by skipping around to different chapters and reading them individually.
“Each chapter really is something to process and think about and let ruminate,” Fiet said. “…So if you look in the table of contents, and there’s a chapter that really grabs you, I think you could easily just jump in on that right there.”
Fiet’s book “The Sacred Pulse: Holy Rhythms for Overwhelmed Souls” has already been endorsed by several authors and reviewers, including New York Times bestselling author Kristin Kobes DuMez. Her book will officially be released Dec. 14, but it can be pre-ordered now at bookstores like Amazon, Barnes and Noble and from the publisher’s, Broadleaf Books, website, as well as Fiet’s personal website, aprilfiet.com, where she also blogs about similar topics.