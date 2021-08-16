Area Colleges prepare for fall

- Watch your Distance

The college encourages people to get vaccinated, saying it is safe and effective. For people who are unvaccinated, they are asked to wear face covering in all campus buildings, in class and when around others.

CSC has a page filled with COVID-19 information from the CDC available for faculty, staff and students to review at https://csc.edu/covid19/index.csc.

EWC

Eastern Wyoming College’s first day of the fall semester starts August 23.

The Crisis Response Team has developed three operational models (Phase I, Phase II, and Phase III) from which to choose in response to COVID-19.

“When determining which operational model to utilize, the college shall evaluate national and state health trends, federal, state, and local guidance, instructional infrastructure and staffing needs, forecasted enrollment levels, and the college budget,” according to the plan.