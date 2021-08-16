Area Colleges prepare for fall

Area Colleges Fall Semesters begin August 23
By LAUREN BRANT
Star-Herald
The fall semester for three area colleges is approaching, but the semester will still include COVID-19 protocols to maintain staff, faculty and student safety.
WNCC
Western Nebraska Community College will welcome students back for the fall semester August 23. They released fall safe operations protocols, which applies to credit and non-credit classes at all campus locations. The college is engaged in numerous efforts from mask-wearing protocols, social distancing measures, increased cleaning and other mitigation strategies to prevent, mitigate and respond to the pandemic, according to the plan.
Masks are required for WNCC employees, students and community members when they visit areas on campus where multiple people will gather:
- Classrooms (all campuses)
- Conference/Meeting Rooms (all campuses)
- Cougar Palace (Scottsbluff campus)
- Judy Chaloupka Theater (Scottsbluff campus)
- Bishop Dining Hall (Scottsbluff campus)
- Harms Center High and Low Bays (Scottsbluff campus)
Students residing in residence halls are required to wear face coverings in community kitchens, laundry rooms, computer labs, study spaces, residence hall lobbies, Pioneer Activity Center and Toadstool Conference Room.
Face coverings are not required in common spaces, work areas, hallways and restrooms. Reusable cloth face coverings should be laundered daily.
Students can request reasonable accommodations during the pandemic by contact the Executive Dean of Students and Disability Services Officer. If students need a personal supply of masks, contact the Office of Student Life.
Given the ever-changing circumstances of the pandemic, WNCC’s COVID-19 Response Team will assess the contents of plan throughout the semester and will communicate any COVID-19 updates through WNCC email, RAVE alert, WNCC’s COVID-19 information webpage, social media and local media sources.
The Rave Guardian app, designed by RAVE – WNCC’s emergency notification service provider – is available for employees and students to pre-screen themselves for COVID-19 symptoms. Once downloaded, the app will send daily wellness checks to help people screen for symptoms.
As students return to campus, they are encouraged to follow the social distancing and masking guidelines with informational posters and marked distances on floors posted throughout all buildings. Plexiglass will continue to be utilized in high traffic areas. WNCC employees also have access to personal protective equipment (PPE), hand hygiene products, and cleaning materials through Administrative Services.
In addition to the safety measures in the buildings, employees and students are reminded to self-monitor for symptoms and should not come to campus if they are sick or have been exposed to someone who tested positive with COVID-19 and has self-quarantined for less than 14 days.
CAPWN will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Mondays and Fridays from 10 to 11 a.m. exclusively for WNCC. To schedule a test, call 308-672-9846. WNCC employees and students can also utilize CAPWN’s drive-thru clinic on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7 to 8 a.m. To schedule a test, visit https://tinyurl.com/yydxr5mc. Health care providers, hospitals or clinics may also have testing opportunities. For more information, visit http://www.pphd.org/COVID-19_testing.html.
Faculty will have flexibility to conduct classes outdoors when feasible. For lab courses, students will be placed into cohort for close contact awareness to reduce the risk of virus transmission.
For more information about WNCC’s fall semester protocols, visit https://tinyurl.com/WNCCFall.
CSC
Chadron State College will also welcome students back August 23 with COVID-19 measures in place. The college has established the 3Ws to Protect the Nest:
- Wear a mask
- Wash your hands
- Watch your Distance
The college encourages people to get vaccinated, saying it is safe and effective. For people who are unvaccinated, they are asked to wear face covering in all campus buildings, in class and when around others.
CSC has a page filled with COVID-19 information from the CDC available for faculty, staff and students to review at https://csc.edu/covid19/index.csc.
EWC
Eastern Wyoming College’s first day of the fall semester starts August 23.
The Crisis Response Team has developed three operational models (Phase I, Phase II, and Phase III) from which to choose in response to COVID-19.
“When determining which operational model to utilize, the college shall evaluate national and state health trends, federal, state, and local guidance, instructional infrastructure and staffing needs, forecasted enrollment levels, and the college budget,” according to the plan.
Under Phase I, the college would resume normal instructional delivery and remove all restrictions. Phase II would be modified campus operations and delivery of courses. That would blend employee schedules with time on campus and in a remote format. Courses may also be offered in limited face-to-face instruction which require hands-on learning, with some courses having limited offerings and alternative schedules to ensure social distancing measures are met. There would also be limited occupancy to allow for social distancing, personal protective equipment would be mandatory and health and safety guidelines in residence halls, dining facilities and classrooms.
Phase III would dramatically restrict operating conditions, shifting face-to-face classes to synchronous distance or online delivery. Campus would be closed to the public and entry into the campus will be restricted to the main entrance as all other entrances will be locked.
EWC developed the COVID Data Matrix to determine phases of campus operation taking into account the number of reported cases (COVID trajectory), county infection (community spread), county capacity (county/local hospital capacity rate), campus-wide infection rate, residence life infection rate within a three week average as well as local and state mandates.
Tami Afdahl, director of college relations, said the Crisis Team will continue to meet weekly to monitor and review local and statewide data and make changes to campus activities as needed throughout the school year.
Still, Afdahl said, face coverings are encouraged.
“Face masks are recommended for those individuals who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19 in all Eastern Wyoming College facilities,” she said. “They are also recommended in areas where 6 feet social distancing cannot be maintained.”
Aside from addressing the pandemic impacts on college operations, Afdahl noted how they are also recovering from the cyber-event that occurred in June.
“Some of our administrative services may be slightly delayed as the college continues to work through these challenges,” she said.
For more information about EWC’s COVID-19 plan, visit tinyurl.com/EWCCOVID.
While the pandemic will likely effect how instruction is given throughout the upcoming school year, the faculty and staff at the area colleges are excited to welcome students back on campus.