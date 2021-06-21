ASK A COP: Are ‘smoked headlights’ legal?

Q. What’s the law concerning “smoked” headlights? These are very difficult to see.
A. Headlights are to be constructed, arranged, or adjusted in a manner that they produce a driving light sufficient to render clearly discernible a person 200 feet ahead. The headlights cannot project a glaring or dazzling light to persons in front of such headlights.
The statute further says headlights will be deemed compliant with the provisions prohibiting glaring and dazzling lights if none of the main bright portion of the headlight beam rises above a horizontal plane passing through the light centers parallel to the level road upon which the vehicle stands and in no case higher than 42 inches, 75 feet ahead of the vehicle.
The statutes I found only acknowledge colors of lights as well as the sufficient driving light requirements. So long as the headlights still produce an appropriate amount of light to meet that criterion, it does not appear to be an issue.
Q. What are the laws concerning tinted windows? It’s tough to see inside some vehicles when they pull up next to me.
A. Nebraska state statute says it is unlawful for a driver to operate a motor vehicle on the roadway
— If the windows in such motor vehicle are tinted so that the driver’s clear view through the windshield or side or rear windows is reduced or the ability to see into the motor vehicle is substantially impaired;
— If the windshield has any sun screening material that is not clear and transparent below the AS-1 line or if it has a sun screening material that is red, yellow, or amber in color above the AS-1 line;
— If the front side windows have any sun screening or other transparent material that has a luminous reflectance of more than 35 percent or has light transmission of less than 35 percent;
— If the rear window or side windows behind the front seat have sun screening or other transparent material that has a luminous reflectance of more than 35 percent or has light transmission of less than 20 percent except for the rear window or side windows behind the front seat on a multipurpose vehicle, van, or bus.
As for the installation, there is a separate statute that states a person who applies the sun screening material in violation of the requirements shall also be guilty of a class III Misdemeanor.
Regarding the local installer who is having people sign a release, he or she is still in violation if he/she installs the illegal sun screening material. Without knowing the “wrong law” hanging at another place, I can’t say much. I would encourage people to do their own research before having tint applied to their windows.
