ASK A COP: What should I do if my dog bites someone?

Q: What happens if your dog bites someone?

A: There are a few requirements in this situation. First, if the injury is severe enough to require medical attention, make sure the person gets that medical attention. Next, the incident would need to be reported to law enforcement. If the victim of a dog bite would go to a medical facility, the staff would be required to report the incident to law enforcement regardless.

The rest of the process is pretty simple and easy to be prepared for. All dogs (over seven months old), cats (over seven months old), and mini-pigs (over four months old) owned within the city of Scottsbluff are required to have a city license tag. Furthermore, said dogs are required to be vaccinated for rabies and the owners must have proof of said vaccination. In the case of mini-pigs, the animal must be spayed or neutered.

Tags will be issued for the rabies vaccination and the city license and should be attached on the collar or harness of the animal so the tags may be readily seen by an officer of the City who has the authority to enforce animal related ordinances.