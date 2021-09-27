Ask A Cop::25

ASK A COP
Are fire pits allowed in Scottsbluff?
By SGT. KRISA BRASS
Star-Herald
Q. Are you supposed to put tree branch trimmings and leaves in the yard waste container or is it just for grass?
A. All yard waste items are intended to go in the yard waste container. This includes grass, shrubbery cuttings, leaves, and other materials collected as a result of care of lawns, shrubbery, vines, and gardens.
Scottsbluff city ordinance denotes all yard waste intended for collection by the city shall be placed in the approved containers designated for yard waste or paper composting bags approved by the city manager. The city will not collect the bags unless an appropriate sticker has been purchased from the city and affixed to the bag. The city is not obligated to make more than two collections of compost bags during a calendar year from any premise.
No yard waste shall be placed in any container or bag not approved for the disposition of yard waste. Tree and shrubbery branches smaller than one inch in diameter may be placed in a city approved container, however, tree or shrubbery branches larger than one inch in diameter cannot be placed in a container intended for collection by the city.
Yard waste container collections are only required to be collected by the city for eight months of the calendar year.
Q. Are fire pits allowed in the city?
A. Fire pits are allowed within the city of Scottsbluff so long as they adhere to the following requirements;
1. Must be at least 25 feet from any structure or combustible material if not screened. If the pit is screened (such as those purchased form a store) it must remain at least 10 ft. from any structure or combustible material.
2. The fire is constantly attended and a garden hose or other extinguishing equipment is readily available (NFPA 1-10.11.3).
3.There are no other atmospheric conditions (red flag warnings) or hazards that would make the fire hazardous to life or property (NFPA 1-10.11.4).
4. The fire doesn’t cause dense smoke in unreasonable quantities (Ord 12-1-3(h).
5. Any condition that could cause the fire to spread to within 25 feet of a structure are eliminated (NFPA 1-10.11.2.4).
6. At an apartment building, the pit/grill is not on/under a balcony or overhang or within 10 feet of the structure (NFPA 1-10.11.7).
7. Only clean firewood is allowed. No burning of yard debris, rubbish, treated lumber, etc.
8. Renters must demonstrate that they have permission form the property owner (NFPA 1-10.11.1.2).
9. The use of fire pits (recreational fires) has different rules than an “open burn,” which is the burning of yard debris or garbage. Open burns are prohibited by State Statute 81-520.01 without a permit from the fire department.
10. If the fire department requires you to extinguish the fire for any reason, the fire must be extinguished.
If you have more specific questions regarding fire pits and other fire regulations, please contact the Scottsbluff Fire Department’s fire prevention officer at 308-630-6227.