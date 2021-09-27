Ask A Cop::25

ASK A COP

Are fire pits allowed in Scottsbluff?

By SGT. KRISA BRASS

Star-Herald

Q. Are you supposed to put tree branch trimmings and leaves in the yard waste container or is it just for grass?

A. All yard waste items are intended to go in the yard waste container. This includes grass, shrubbery cuttings, leaves, and other materials collected as a result of care of lawns, shrubbery, vines, and gardens.

Scottsbluff city ordinance denotes all yard waste intended for collection by the city shall be placed in the approved containers designated for yard waste or paper composting bags approved by the city manager. The city will not collect the bags unless an appropriate sticker has been purchased from the city and affixed to the bag. The city is not obligated to make more than two collections of compost bags during a calendar year from any premise.

No yard waste shall be placed in any container or bag not approved for the disposition of yard waste. Tree and shrubbery branches smaller than one inch in diameter may be placed in a city approved container, however, tree or shrubbery branches larger than one inch in diameter cannot be placed in a container intended for collection by the city.