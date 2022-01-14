Attempts to test arm bone continue

On Oct. 18, 2021, a hunter setting up a goose blind near the North Platte River on property between Minatare and Melbeta, not far from Link 79E on Highway 92, found part of a lower arm bone. A piece of cloth, believed to be a shirt, had also been located about 100 feet from the bone. A local forensic pathologist confirmed the bone to be human, Overman said.

After receiving that confirmation, Overman said that authorities attempted to work with a University of Nebraska lab to conduct testing to determine DNA from bone marrow. However, due to the age of the bone and other factors, such as the bone having been underwater, he said, the lab was unable to return a valid sample. Working the Wyoming Department of Investigations, Overman said authorities were provided some referrals to labs in the country that may be able to complete the testing. Currently, the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office is on the waitlist at a Florida university lab and hope to see results returned from that lab once it is accepted for testing.