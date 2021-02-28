GERING

Library presents Virtual Local Author’s Panel

GERING - Do you want to publish a book? Join Gering Library on Zoom, March 13 at 1 p.m. to hear from four local authors about what goes into the writing and publishing process.

You can find the link at gering.org/library and scroll down to the Google calendar. Click the link on March 13 to get all the information.

The panel includes: Bernard Burgess, author of the “Bert and Norah series,” mysteries with a touch of paranormal, set in Wyoming; L.T. Varner, author of the “Danni to Pieces” series about a romance entwined in a mystery, set in South Dakota; Jen Ponce, author of several books in the fantasy and steamy romance genre; and Jonathan Cripke, author of “Murder House: a modern ghost story.”

After brief introductions, authors will discuss the writing process and then move to the publishing process. Following the questions, thre will be a short time for each author to talk about their books.

If you have a question for the author panel, let library staff know and it will be include if time allows. If you aren’t a Zoomer, stop in the library ahead of time and library staff can help you figure Zoom out.