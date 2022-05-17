Author presentation

Nebraska author to present at Alliance Public Library

ALLIANCE — On Tuesday, May 24, at 6:30 p.m., the Alliance Public Library will be hosting a program by author Jonis Agee titled, “The Bones of Paradise: A Novel Examined” in the Alliance Public Library Community Room.

Nebraska author Jones Agee’s novel, “The Bones of Paradise,” the 2022 One Book, One Nebraska selection, offers readers a multi-generational saga set in the Nebraska Sandhills. Agee discusses how she came to write this story in this setting, and shares her approaches to research, character development and more.

For more information on this program at the Alliance Public Library, please contact Adult Services Librarian Emily Nelson at 308-762-1387 or email enelson@cityofalliance.net.