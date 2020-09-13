Author Profile::1

AUTHOR PROFILE
Torrington woman working on sequel to book
By KAMIE STEPHEN
Star-Herald
Torrington resident Wren West has always been a storyteller, finding writing to be therapeutic.
“Out of pure therapy, I started writing stories in notebooks,” she said.
The notebooks, with every page full of words, began stacking up. Stories had taken shape, but they stayed buried behind the covers.
“Eventually I said, ‘that’s a full story,’ and I decided to submit it,” said West.
Stepping back from a career in healthcare, West was determined to become a published author. She sent the story into New York-based Page Publishing. It was months before she heard back from an editor, but the message was the one she’d dream of: They were interested in her book.
“I didn’t ease into it, I went full-on novel,” she said. “It was like a three-year process from start to finish. It’s crazy how long it takes.”
In 2019, Page Publishing released “Shadow Falls,” a fantasy thriller about a woman named Remy Ortiz who is mourning the death of her mother while dealing with the violent tendencies of her estranged husband.
The book is available on Amazon, Itunes, Google Play and Barnes and Nobel. More information can also be found on the Wren West Facebook page.
West, who is Hispanic, has long enjoyed folklore, talking fondly about some of the superstitions and legends her family shared with her growing up.
“Like La Llorona,” she said.
La Llorona or “The Wailing Woman,” is a tale about a woman who drowned her children. She loved her husband, however he only loved their children. She discovered him having an affair and in angry she downed both of her children, then herself.
The legend says she was refused entry to heaven until she found the souls of her children, which has never happened. She cries and grieves for eternity, stealing other children in the meantime and drowning them when she realizes they are not her own.
“That led to lots of sleepless nights as a child,” West laughed. “It’s those things that make our family and our heritage unique. We have so many different cultures here.”
“Shadow Falls,” was inspired in part by the different cultures in the world and the DNA kits that help people learn about their heritage.
“What if you submitted a DNA kit to find your ancestral background and someone wasn’t honest and it went further?” she said. “What if it was something that linked you to something dangerous or something magical?”
It was a gift from Ortiz to her mother after the death of her father.
“It came back with very interesting results that lead her to a gene,” she said. “A portion of DNA that no one had ever seen.”
The gift would prove fatal and a cryptic riddle at the bottom of the kit leaves Ortiz to deal with secrets that had been hidden for years.
West currently working on a sequel to “Shadow Falls,” while trying to promote her published works. It isn’t easy, she said.
“There are millions and millions of pieces of writing uploaded every day,” she said. “If you don’t have money for an ad campaign, you’ll get lost. I want to give it a chance and it’s been so hard to do that. Truly, that’s been my biggest struggle.”
For many artists, COVID-19 has meant pushing creativity to the side to pay bills. The sequel to the novel will be self-published because it is more economical than going through a publishing house, although she doesn’t regret doing so the first time around. Self-publishing also gives her more control over the publishing timeline.
“I had a dream and I had a vision,” she said. “I wanted to be so much further ahead than I am now in the process. When I have the option to control the timeline, I feel like I am an active participant daily.”
She’s a purpose-driven person who sometimes has to remind herself that everything is put into place by God, she said, and sometimes her ideal timeline doesn’t work out.
“Sometimes my schedule doesn’t align with what I’d like,” she said. “I have to remember the universe doesn’t revolve around what I’m doing.”
While West’s book may not be for everybody, she hopes the community will help share her story.
“I have a tremendous love for my town, my community, my state,” she said. “I was born and raised here. This community has cultivated who I’ve become.”
She’s lead an interesting life, she said, but working toward publishing her stories had triggered an evolution.
“It’s been odd to see myself grow and change,” she said. “I’m evolving in ways I never thought possible.”
