Scotts Bluff National Monument hosting ‘Campfire Day’ evening program

GERING - On Saturday, Aug. 7, Scotts Bluff National Monument will host an evening program for “Campfire Day.”

Park rangers will give short talks about storytelling in indigenous traditions, fur trading, and on the Oregon Trail and have an opportunity to learn about campfire safety.

The youngest participants in the program will also have an opportunity to earn a Junior Ranger badge. The program will take place in the amphitheater behind the Scotts Bluff National Monument visitor center starting at 7 p.m. The program is free and will last approximately one

hour. All ages are welcome to participate in this fun and educational program.

The Scotts Bluff National Monument visitor center summer hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The Summit Road is open from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. daily, weather permitting. All Monument trails are open from sunrise until sunset. Additional information about Scotts Bluff National Monument programs and schedules can be obtained at the visitor center, by calling 308-436- 9700 or by visiting our website at http://www.nps.gov/scbl/index.htm or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/scottsbluffnps.