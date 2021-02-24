A family affair at Barb’s Blossoms

A native of Hemingford, Braun grew up on a farm west of Hemingford before she went to college in Kearney, earning a degree in criminal justice. She went on to work in the sheriff’s department in Kearney before working in a prison in Colorado. From there, it was a move back to the area and the Alliance PD, where she worked for about nine years, finishing up as an investigator.

With no formal floral training or background outside of hanging out in the shop with her mother, it’s been an interesting transition for Braun.

“There is good and bad with being a police officer,” she said. “I always called it the dark side. It’s a lot different issuing somebody a citation versus, ‘Here’s flowers.’ People are a lot more excited.

“It’s just one of those things, you know, what extremes. Who does that, goes from a cop to flowers?”

The flower shop has been a good fit for the family as it provides Braun the ability to get to Regan’s events and contribute financially along with husband, Monte, who works for the railroad.

Braun, who lives in Alliance, serves both communities, and said it can be a challenge at times when the weather is bad, but she enjoys the hometown atmosphere.