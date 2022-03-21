Bayard trip to washington::1

Celebrating a Centennial

Bayard High School choir performing at Lincoln Memorial celebration.

By LAUREN BRANT

Star-Herald

The solitary Georgia white marble figure sits in contemplation, overlooking the Washington D.C. landscape. The statue of Abraham Lincoln is a symbol of the leader’s strength and determination. His impact on America and the historical significance of the Lincoln Memorial as it celebrates its centennial will be celebrated next week with performances by choirs from across the country, including Bayard High School.

May 30, 2022, marks the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Lincoln Memorial, according to the National Park Service web page. In celebration, several activities are planned to honor the legacy of the 16th president, including vocal performances Saturday, March 26. Each state official designated a vocal and instrumental music ambassador to be featured in a ceremonial performance, which will include presentation of colors, official remarks, and music presented by America’s Lincoln Centennial Massed Honor Band and Choir.

Bayard High School’s choir, under the direction of Linda Pilkington, will not only perform with the Massed Honor Choir, consisting of choirs from all 50 states, but also will be the featured singers.

“We’re the only vocal group in Nebraska that’s going,” Pilkington said. “We found in January that we were featured. That was really exciting.”

The Tigers 29-member choir began preparing four songs in September 2021. After selecting songs like “God Bless America,” they participated in a clinician workshop where Scottsbluff High School vocal music teacher Brad Ronne attended to offer guidance on improving the choirs sound and projection.

Bayard High School principal Kelley Rice, who has a masters in music, has offered support as well.

Senior Candace Wolfe said her favorite song to perform is “America depends on you and me,” but the thought of performing in Washington D.C. is scary.

“I’m honored to be able to go, but it’s nerve-wracking,” she said. “But to be selected as the featured singers means our previous choirs have done something right.”

As she concludes her final year of choir, she said she is thankful for the opportunity to create a unique memory.

“I’m excited because we’ve worked hard on it and it’s my last year in choir,” she said. “It’s going to be nice to end with something fun and a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Throughout rehearsals, one challenge the choir faced was memorizing the four verses of “America the Beautiful.”

“I think ‘America the Beautiful’ because of the old English language that it’s written in — we’re doing all four verses from memory,” Pilkington said. “I try to mouth the words a little bit so they know where we’re at because there’s no rhyme or rhythm to the old English style.”

Junior Kierra Miller shared how it’s also been challenging with a small choir when people are absent.

Despite those hurdles, the Bayard choir is ready to represent the state and showcase their hard work.

“I think we’re pulling it together and we’re getting really well prepared for it,” Senior Xzeries Avilez said.

As they had final rehearsals last week, the choir focused on their dynamics, learning how to grow their voices.

“I think that emphasizing the words creates power through it,“ Miller said.

Wolfe added, “Personally, I think I’ve learned a lot about articulating words and about not being afraid to sing out when you need to and knowing when to hold back.”

Ronne encouraged them to sing with soft intensity.

Avilez said this opportunity makes him feel honored.

“I feel like that I was presented with something I didn’t think ever get when I joined choir,” he said. “This is my first year actually singing choir and it’s really cool that I get to experience something like this.”

Wolfe has been in choir her entire high school career and the opportunity to sing in front of the Lincoln Memorial reinvigorated her passion for performing.

“I think there has been a lot of inconsistencies within our choir system just due to employment,” she said. “But this opportunity was really something that drew me back in after dealing with inconsistencies because I knew it was something to look forward to. It made me wanted to stay committed to doing choir.”

Former Bayard High School choir teacher Sharon Hoffman established the choir in the 1980s and 1990s and the last time the school was invited to an event of such magnitude was under her direction. As Pilkington works to rebuild the legacy of musical excellence in Bayard, her students think she has stepped up.

“Mrs. Pilkington, this is obviously her first year with us, and I just think that she’s just stepped into the position well, even though this is something she’s never been used to with her teaching career,” Junior Adrian Torres Jr. said.

The choir will leave from Bayard at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23 to board a plane at Denver International Airport. They will arrive in Washington, D.C. around 5:15 p.m., 3:15 p.m. MT

The students will practice in the New York Avenue Presbyterian Church with ties to the Lincoln family.

The Massed Honor Choir will perform following the opening ceremonies at 2 p.m. in front of the Lincoln Memorial. Following the Massed Choir performances, the Bayard choir will perform around 3:30 p.m.

“Obviously, the singing and performance part will be exciting, but I think a lot of us are excited about learning the history of stuff, honestly.”