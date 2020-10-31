Benzel letter to the editor 10-26 needs posted

Georgeann Harris asked the question, “What prize should Donald Trump win for separating our country on party lines; not speaking out for Black Lives Matter; and not condemning white supremacists?”

Georgeann Harris, it’s not enough to ask a question; it’s incumbent of one to do the research.

First, Democrats said Trump would not accept the 2016 election outcome; the Democrats did not. It was the Democrats who separated the country on party lines. Threats to impeach the duly elected President started well before sworn into office.

Second, President Trump has done more for the black community than any preceding President since President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. Unquestionably, Black Lives Matter and they have a right to express their grievances. “Black Lives Matter” is not the movement but a declared, by their founders, a Marxist organization.

Third, President Trump “not condemning white supremacists” is a false statement. He has many times; this is his statement after the Charlotteville incident.

Your answers are there if you look.

William Benzel

Lyman