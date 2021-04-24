BOB GOLDMAN: Manager mine

Your manager’s preference for cleaning their nails with a 12-inch Bowie knife while meeting with you is the kind of subtle cue you may miss during a Zoom call. On the positive side, the opportunities for playing footsie under the conference table are limited, though you could send your manager kissy-face emojis in the chat. (Again, a move that requires a serious discussion with your lawyer and your therapist.)

Determining the way your boss likes to communicate may be as important as the matter under discussion. Your manager may prefer to get their ideas across with finger-pointing and screaming. You may prefer putting your fingers in your ears and singing “la-la-la” until the communication is complete.

Once you have decided on the best way to talk to your manager, it is time to consider what you are actually going to say. This isn’t easy. According to Abbajay, bad bosses come in many forms. One entry in her taxology of miserable managers is the “sea gull,” a boss who will “swoop and poop,” divebombing into a project and leaving a mess behind. Or your manager could be a “swoop and scoop,” who divebombs in and takes the project -- and the credit.

And then there is the rara avis that is your boss -- someone who will “swoop and poop and leave you out of the loop in the soup covered with goop playing the uke.”