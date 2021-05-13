Bob Goldman for 05-14

Really! How can anyone be expected to work under these conditions?

To create an inviting “post-pandemic workplace” the company asked “a diverse group of consultants to imagine what future workers would want.” You would think it would be easier for Google to Google the question, but just to show what a swell person I am, I will provide my opinion, gratis.

1. Team Pods.

“Instead of rows of desks next to cookie-cutter meeting rooms, Google is designing ‘Team Pods.’” Each pod is a “blank canvas,” allowing teams to arrange and rearrange their furniture as often as they’d like.” Unfortunately, the office items available for mixing and matching are rather mundane -- desks, chairs, whiteboards. I recommend they add BarcaLoungers for employees who miss their home offices, and fainting couches for employees who see their drooping stock options drop out of sight.

Any team that a whiteboard should be fired immediately. They’re up to something.

2. Campfire Meeting Rooms.