BOB GOLDMAN: Quitters without jitters

No. 3: Managers want your opinion.

One of the real advantages of your current position is that nobody listens to you. If higher-ups start asking your opinion on important business issues, it’s a clear sign you are about to be blamed for a major management blunder you had nothing to do with.

No. 4: HR people want to talk about your “feelings”.

The scariest words you will ever hear from an HR person have to be: “Are you happy here?” In the past, these four words invariably presaged a termination notice, but in today’s topsy-turvy world of employment, you will have to decide whether to add the nightmare of ongoing therapy to your job, or just find another position where they don’t care if you are happy and leave you alone.

No. 5: You’re invited to continue working from home.

As attractive as the prospect of continuing to work in your bathrobe in your bedroom may be, it could become a little crazy-making when you know that your managers are almost certainly looking to replace you with someone who will suit up and come to work. This could be a problem if there is anything at all attractive about your job. However, if your job is actually as miserable as you think it is, don’t quit. They’ll never find anyone dumb enough to take your place.