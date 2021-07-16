BOB GOLDMAN: The Big Shutdown of 2021

If you’re having a run of really awful Bumble dates, don’t blame your bad luck, or your decision to use photos of Khloe Kardashian or Chris Hemsworth on your profile. It’s not you, it’s your app.

In the middle of June, the dating colossus shut down for a week. It was part of a company-sponsored program to reduce burnout among its badly toasted employees. The same explanation can be applied to the reason why the only offer you received from LinkedIn in April was not based on your Harvard MBA, but the job site’s description of your last position as a goat herder in New Mexico.

You guessed it! LinkedIn shut down for a week in April, allowing its employees to frolic while job hunters sat on their tuffets, waiting for the company to fix the glitches in their resumes.

And these are just two of the many companies that changed their focus from “How much work can we squeeze out of these slackers?” to “How much free time can we throw at these slackers?”

As Elon Musk so wisely said to me when we played pickleball at the Ale and Quail Club, “It’s a hell of a way to run a railroad.”