He filed motions for post-conviction relief in August 1995, October 2002, May 2008 and August 2012. In the 32 years since Boppre’s conviction, the case has repeatedly been in front of judges of the local district court, the Nebraska Supreme Court and even the U.S. Court of Appeals.

In his filings for a new trial, Boppre has alleged another man, John Yellowboy, is responsible for the murders. Boppre entered two affidavits from women who he says claimed that Yellowboy confessed to killing Valdez and Condon. One of the witnesses, Melissa Moreno, has claimed that she was hiding in the home as the murders were occurring. However, according to documents entered throughout the history of the case, Moreno has also recanted those claims at times.

Miller said Boppre’s request for an evidentiary hearing on his latest claims involving Yellowboy is denied.