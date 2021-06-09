BPW awards

Vidlak, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree and a recent master’s degree in business administration from Chadron State College, was described as representing all of the ideals of Panhandle BPW. She has served in many leadership roles, not just including her current and past roles at Community Health Center, but also in local, state and national board for health and human services and advocacy organizations. She has also held leadership roles in Soroptimist International, Scotts Bluff County and Rocky Mountain Soroptimist, and the West Nebraska Arts Center. In her positions at Community Health Center, she has served “in programs that do much to support the women who are clients, as well as mentor the skilled female professionals providing services to those women. This woman’s commitment to serving others, especially women in our community is exceptional,” presenter Kim Ferguson said.