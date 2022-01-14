BRAD STAMAN: Changes at the Star-Herald

We still have a great team, but we are simply very short handed at this time. As the editor of a team, now down two important team members, JFK’s words ring loudly in my ears. I want to look back to a day when the news room was fully staffed, but that is not today’s reality. I have stories I want to assign, but right now, I have too few reporters to assign them to. During this time we may even miss a few stories.

It is easy to get caught up in the woes of today, look back to the so-called “glory days” of the past and miss the future, not just at the Star-Herald, but in each of our lives. We tend to look back at the past as great, the present we tend to see only the problems, and we allow those clouds to block out the future.

Here at the Star-Herald we are going to look to the future as we struggle through the present.

English author Arnold Bennett once said, “Any change, even a change for the better, is always accompanied by drawbacks and discomforts.”

If you have ever moved from one house to another, you can relate. The new house might be bigger, in a better location, which is all good, but you have to pack, move and unpack, all of which is not exactly comfortable.