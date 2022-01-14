BRAD STAMAN: Changes at the Star-Herald

Changes at the Star-Herald
By BRAD STAMAN
Star-Herald editor
“CHANGE IS the law of life,” John F. Kennedy, the United States 35th president, once said. “And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future.”
President Kennedy’s words hit home right now for those of us at the Star-Herald. Recently, our publisher, Rich Macke, left to take a job close to family in Arizona. Last Friday, two other key players on the editorial team at the Star-Herald left for job advancements within the company.
Our digital editor, Maunette Loeks, has taken a job at our national digital center. After almost 20 years with the Star-Herald, she will be missed.
Maunette and I didn’t always see eye-to-eye, but we had a great respect for one another and a great working relationship. She is fearless and knows media law better than most lawyers. She also knew just about everyone in the community, had a great memory and was a strong leader. Her new job will be great for Lee overall, but her departure leaves a hole in our local team.
One of our star reporters, Jeff VanPatten, has taken a new position onto Lee’s design center team. Jeff has worked in a number of roles at the Star-Herald over the years. He’s worked our copy desk, creative services, the plate room, sports editor and most recently as our photographer/videographer and features reporter.
We still have a great team, but we are simply very short handed at this time. As the editor of a team, now down two important team members, JFK’s words ring loudly in my ears. I want to look back to a day when the news room was fully staffed, but that is not today’s reality. I have stories I want to assign, but right now, I have too few reporters to assign them to. During this time we may even miss a few stories.
It is easy to get caught up in the woes of today, look back to the so-called “glory days” of the past and miss the future, not just at the Star-Herald, but in each of our lives. We tend to look back at the past as great, the present we tend to see only the problems, and we allow those clouds to block out the future.
Here at the Star-Herald we are going to look to the future as we struggle through the present.
English author Arnold Bennett once said, “Any change, even a change for the better, is always accompanied by drawbacks and discomforts.”
If you have ever moved from one house to another, you can relate. The new house might be bigger, in a better location, which is all good, but you have to pack, move and unpack, all of which is not exactly comfortable.
I’ve had a number of people ask about the new publisher and will they bring huge changes to the paper. My answer is, no. There will not be huge changes, but there might be some minor changes. One change we already know of: the title of publisher will disappear and will change to president. But, that doesn’t mean changes to the content in your local newspaper. That will not change.
As for team members, we have a new Ag reporter in Nicole Heldt. She has been on the team and doing a great job for the last couple months. Another newer reporter is Emanuel Casillas who is working the copy desk and helping with sports. They joined a great team of Bryanna Winner, Christopher Borro and Olivia Wieseler.
Former team member Lauren Brant will be returning. She will work remotely from the western slope of Colorado and take over as our new digital editor. She will also be covering a number of stories. She will cover digital, Scottsbluff City Council and a number of more in-depth stories.
We will also be adding Emily Krzyzanowski as a part time copy editor and reporter. Emily came to us through a student work program at Gering High School. She has done a great job and will be a great addition to the team.
We are still looking for another reporter and are facing some of the same challenges other businesses are in finding applicants. However, I am confident we will field a full team soon. And when we do, I am looking forward to a bright future.
“Change is the law of life,” it happens whether we want it to or not. We can’t avoid it, but we must refuse to allow it to cripple us. We must learn from the past, refuse to get caught up in the problems of the present, and push toward the future that a waits.