Brad Staman for 03-06

Mr. Putin end your war

Brad Staman

Star-Herald

IN 1985 the English musician Sting released a song he wrote called “Russians.” At the time the world was in the Cold War. A war defined as a state of political hostility between countries characterized by threats, propaganda, and other measures short of open warfare.

The countries were America and Russia. The leaders of each country had their fingers on the button ready to send nuclear booms halfway around the world to destroy the other.

Growing up during this time you didn’t want to believe these leaders were stupid enough to push the button, but you never knew.

What if one of them did push the button?

Musicians, such as Sting, sang about it. Authors wrote about it and movies where made about what if it happened.

“Mr. Khrucheu (the Russian leader at the time) said we will bury you,” Sting sang. “I don’t subscribe to this point of view. It would be such an ignorant thing to do if the Russians love their children, too.”

Today, we find ourselves traveling back in time under the Russian leadership of Vladimir Putin invading neighboring Ukraine.

Mr. Putin threatens to use nukes if the west intervenes in his foolish invasion of Ukraine.

When you see the protests taking place throughout Russia, it is safe to say the Russians love their children. The bigger question is does Putin love the children of Russia?

Is he foolish enough to unleash “Oppenheimer’s deadly toy?”

As of 2021 there were 146.24 million people living in Russia, 331.89 million live in America and 41.59 million did live in Ukraine. How many in Ukraine have already lost their lives in Putin’s war? How many could lose their lives if Putin uses his nuclear weapons?

Putin’s war is leaving families destroyed, children separated from loved ones, killed or injured, and the world economy heading into a tail spin. He reminds the world of another Russian tyrant by the name of Joseph Stalin who killed millions of his own people.

Stalin also inflected great pain on innocent Ukrainians back in 1932-33, according to History.com. During the Ukrainian famine—known as the Holodomor, a combination of the Ukrainian words for “starvation” and “to inflict death”—over 3.9 million Ukrainians lost their lives. This Holodomor was caused by Stalin’s replacement of small, independently-owned farms by state-run collectives. It was also a way of punishing independence-minded Ukrainians who threatened his control.

The rest of the world, including America, is struggling to find an appropriate way to respond.

Sanctions have been put in place, but are they too little too late?

It is important to make a distinction between the leaders of Russia and the Russian people. The sanctions will impact them much harder than it will their leaders.

America ran out of Afghanistan leaving behind all kinds of weapons arming the Taliban, but no such weapons have been sent to Ukraine. The United Nations will not enforce a no fly zone over Ukraine, just sanctions.

A social media post from a young lady from Belarus, a Russian ally, said she is hated because of where she came from. Today, she lives in the Czech Republic because she had to flee her country after the peoples attempt to remove their leader. She was for the Ukrainians, against Russia and wanted her country to change, but she asked where were the sanctions a year ago when her country was trying to stand up to a tyrant?

Now the nation of Ukraine is being forced to stand up and fight a tyrant. Under the leadership of a former actor and comedian, Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy, is standing up to Mr. Putin and his thugs.

Zelenskyy has turned down offers from the United States and other nations to escape. Instead, he is staying and fighting alongside his countrymen and women. He refused to leave or hide in a basement; instead, he is showing the world the sign of true leadership.

Most likely Russia will take a good part of Ukraine before a ceasefire is made. But as Sting sang, “there is no such thing as a winnable war.” The cost of Mr. Putin’s foolishness is too high.

Hopefully, Putin can find some love for the children of Russia, Europe, America, and the Ukraine. Mr. Putin, end your war, now!