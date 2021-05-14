Brad Staman for 05-15

I also had a race course around the garage. My race car was my bicycle. The bicycle also was my motorcycle for my brother, Bryan and I, to play like Evil Knievel and jump over the Snake River. We would build a ramp, throw down some wood and the jump was built. Our younger, brother, Kevin, who was four years younger than Bryan and I, was often left out of this game. He was “too young.”

I will never forget the day he decided to build his own ramp, jump on his bicycle and take on the imaginary river. Bryan and I were in the house with mom, dad was in the field working. Next thing we heard was a younger brother crying. His older brothers hadn’t told him or shown him the proper way to build the ramp, so he had grabbed a round barrel, put the wood against one side of the barrel, climbed on his bike and the rest was history that resulted in two older brothers getting a major lecture about being “good” big brothers. Interestingly enough, Kevin turned into the real daredevil of the three of us.

As I grew older, the bicycle became a real motorcycle, after years of begging my mother into allowing me to get one. The one rule, stay off the road. So I built a motocross track in the pasture above the house and the hours of football and basketball games turned into hours upon hours of motocross races on the tiny track.