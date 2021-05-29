Brad Staman for 05-30

America is a great country, but like all countries and individuals there are parts that are ugly. Things we would like to forget, remove from our history, but we can’t and must not.

Reading Richard’s stories, I have found myself once again shocked and angry. I have wiped away tears of pain, but also of pride. A college that welcomed Japanese Americans, getting them out of the camps and Japanese American’s who were arrested, escaped prison by coming to our area for school, but then joined the military to fight for their country, the same country that arrested them.

Reading the stories, a subscriber sent an email saying he enjoyed the stories but wanted to point out a young Japanese American soldier from western Nebraska who fought and died for his country during WWII. A Mitchell Valley Nisei Japanese American by the name of Harley Tanaka.

“I know him through remembrances of my wife and our family friendship with one of his younger sisters,” Gary Hahn said in the email. “He grew up on a farm, the house still standing, just west of the original Haig farm in Mitchell Valley. It is probably fair to assume he was born there in 1916.