Brad Staman for 09-11

Back at the World Trade Center, firefighters and police were rushing in to help.

Then, 42 minutes after the first attack the South Tower collapsed in a massive cloud of dust and smoke. At 10:30 a.m. the North Tower collapsed.

Watching it on TV was unreal, shocking and terrifying. In less than an hour, almost 3,000 lives were stolen. In less than an hour, our world had been turned upside down, our feeling of safety collapsed with the towers.

The shock and pain that day produced should never be forgotten. The lives stolen by 19 cowards should never be forgotten. There is no excuse for such a horrible act of hate.

Twenty years has passed, but may we NEVER EVER FORGET.

CLARIFICATION

In my last week’s column on transparency I want to make it clear I was not accusing anyone of wrong doing. I was very concerned the mayor and council were not willing to share the names of the finalists however, my concerns was not based accurate information. One of our reporters was offered the names, but turned them down. I didn’t learn about this until Wednesday, Sept. 8. There is a huge concern with any and all government officials, hired and elected for transparency. Scottsbluff’s city manager, mayor and council tried to be and we, your newspaper, dropped the ball. For that, I am sorry.