Brass Ask A Cop

ASK A COP
Reporting injury, fatal collisions required by law
Q. How can someone be stopped by police if they are driving the speed limit when there is snow on the ground?
A. This stop would fall under the general speed rule which applies to more than the presence of snow. It comes down to what is reasonable and prudent under the conditions and circumstances. Snow and/or ice are a pretty obvious condition that would fall into this but other conditions could fall under this as well, such as rain or standing water.
Q. When are you required to report an accident to law enforcement?
A. Drivers are required to report an accident when they are involved in an accident on a public highway, private road, or private drive and property damage exists. Property damage includes damage to other vehicles as well as fences, signs, parked cars, etc.
The driver is required to immediately stop and provide certain information to the property owner or driver of the other vehicle. Information required would be; name, address, telephone number, and operator’s license number.
If the damaged property or vehicle is unattended, the driver is still required to stop and leave their information in a conspicuous place. The driver is then required to report the collision by telephone or in person to a peace officer without unnecessary delay.
A driver who is involved in an accident upon a public highway, private road, or private drive, resulting in injury or death to any person is required to stop at the scene. In addition to stopping at the scene, the driver is also required to; ascertain the identity of all persons involved, give his or her name, address, license plate number, and exhibit his or her operator’s license to the person struck or the occupants of any vehicle involved. Most importantly, the driver is required to render reasonable assistance to any person injured. This includes getting the person to a physician for medical treatment, if it is apparent that such treatment is needed or requested by the person.
In most situations, offering assistance and calling 911 is sufficient for that portion of the statute. I can’t think of an instance where a driver has transported an injured person to a medical facility before law enforcement and other emergency services arrived on scene. I’m sure there are instances where that has happened but they are certainly few and far between.
Q. What should you do if your car breaks down and you have to leave it on the side of the road?
A. If your vehicle breaks down you should make every effort to pull off the road as safely as possible. Make yourself visible by utilizing hazard lights so other motorists can clearly see you and avoid a collision. Ideally, call for some kind of road assistance. You should contact your local communications center and inform them of your location. It is especially important to move the vehicle from the roadway as leaving the vehicle partially in the roadway could result in motor vehicle collisions and/or your vehicle being towed.