Brass Ask A Cop

A driver who is involved in an accident upon a public highway, private road, or private drive, resulting in injury or death to any person is required to stop at the scene. In addition to stopping at the scene, the driver is also required to; ascertain the identity of all persons involved, give his or her name, address, license plate number, and exhibit his or her operator’s license to the person struck or the occupants of any vehicle involved. Most importantly, the driver is required to render reasonable assistance to any person injured. This includes getting the person to a physician for medical treatment, if it is apparent that such treatment is needed or requested by the person.

In most situations, offering assistance and calling 911 is sufficient for that portion of the statute. I can’t think of an instance where a driver has transported an injured person to a medical facility before law enforcement and other emergency services arrived on scene. I’m sure there are instances where that has happened but they are certainly few and far between.

Q. What should you do if your car breaks down and you have to leave it on the side of the road?

A. If your vehicle breaks down you should make every effort to pull off the road as safely as possible. Make yourself visible by utilizing hazard lights so other motorists can clearly see you and avoid a collision. Ideally, call for some kind of road assistance. You should contact your local communications center and inform them of your location. It is especially important to move the vehicle from the roadway as leaving the vehicle partially in the roadway could result in motor vehicle collisions and/or your vehicle being towed.