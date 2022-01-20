Bricks for the Bluffs

“The areas where these bricks are going will take quite a few bricks, so we were comfortable looking at those numbers,” said Kayla Imus, small business outreach and public relations coordinator for the City of Scottsbluff. “With the 4-by-8 brick, it’s a lower cost because we really wanted anyone in the community to feel like they could purchase a brick. That it’s not just for businesses or people who have a higher income. It’s for everyone.”

The community has two size options when purchasing bricks — 4-by-8 inches or 8-by-8 inches. The smaller brick costs $52 and the larger brick costs $258. The 8-by-8 bricks will be used on the 18th Street Plaza stage.

Both brick sizes have limits of 20 characters per line, with three lines available on the 4-by-8 brick and six lines available on the 8-by-8 brick.

“Let’s say someone decides to put their family name and then maybe the year they were established; if they want to put Scottsbluff or a family quote or in loving memory of somebody, they can do that,” said Imus. “They will all be formatted exactly the same way in all caps, though.”