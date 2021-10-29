BRIEF Trans-Nebraska Players at WNCC

Trans-Nebraska Players to perform at WNCC

The Trans-Nebraska Players will present a concert titled “Shakespeare Reimagined” at 12 p.m. on Nov. 1 in the Judy Chaloupka Theater at Western Nebraska Community College.

The Trans-Nebraska Players is a quintet featuring David Neely, Professor of Violin, and Clark Potter, Professor of Viola, both from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Franziska Brech, Lecturer in Flute, and Noah Rogoff, Associate Professor of Cello, both from the University of Nebraska-Kearney; and Jim Margetts, former Associate Professor of Piano and current Dean of Liberal Arts from Chadron State College.

The program features arrangements of orchestral music that was inspired by Shakespearean dramas during which excerpts from each play will be spoken in and around the music. A portion of the program was originally presented by invitation at Churchill College, University of Cambridge, UK, in October 2019. The performance is free and open to the public.

UNK’s renowned Shakespearean scholar Marguerite Tassi has selected the texts, and retired UNL Professor of Choral Activities James Hejduk will voice the spoken word.