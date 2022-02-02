BRIEF United Way press release::1

Applications open for United Way of Western Nebraska Grants

SCOTTSBLUFF – United Way of Western Nebraska is excited to announce that grant applications are currently being accepted from 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations for 2022-2023 funding. Fund your good work in the community through a United Way community grant. Applications are available online at www.uwwn.org/grant. United Way work focuses on identifying the issues impacting the community in the areas of health, education, and financial stability. Services provided by the organizations must promote healthier lives, better education or financial stability, provide for and contribute primarily to human care and health needs operating and serving individuals in health, welfare, recreation, youth-guidance and/or character-building field.