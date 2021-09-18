 Skip to main content
bus crash under investigation
bus crash under investigation

Authorities investigate school bus-pedestrian accident

MINATARE - A report of a school bus driver having struck a pedestrian is under investigation.

In a press release on Wednesday, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman said multiple agencies responded to 350662 Highway 26 east of Minatare on a report of a school bus vs pedestrian accident at about 4:19 p.m. Wednesday.

A 20 year-old man was transported to Regional West Medical Center but was later released “with only a very minor injury noted. The information gathered to this point is contradictory and the matter is under investigation,” he said.

Responding agencies included the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, the Minatare Fire Department, and Valley Ambulance.

