‘You have to have working clothes to put on dress clothes’
Reed has been building Gering for 40 years
By MARK McCARTHY
Star-Herald
Paul Reed has never been one to think small, whether it be in his business or in his community.
Today, his company, Paul Reed Construction, bids and works on projects in a four-state area.
Born and raised in Hughesville, Pennsylvania, Reed has been working in construction of some sort since he was a teen.
Reed was a football player and wrestler in Pennsylvania, and a wrestling scholarship took him first to Wisconsin, then to the University of Wyoming. He wrestled from 1974-77, then became an assistant coach for a couple of years.
During those years, Reed had already began his own construction company in Laramie, primarily doing patios, garages, home additions and a little commercial work in addition to a few projects for the university.
Late in 1979, Reed returned briefly to Pennsylvania, but didn’t like it there very well. He brought his business to Gering in 1980 when he was able to land some financing.
“I was looking at the time to be an agricultural contractor,” he said. “As time went on, we got more involved in commercial and concrete. We did a lot of center-pivot irrigation work. We sold a lot of steel buildings and grain bins, a lot of those kinds of buildings. We did a lot of work on various feedlots around the country.”
Building on his construction company, Reed was able to keep the company afloat through the financial crunch of mid-’80s.
“Times were very hard,” he said. “We didn’t make any money. Lost a lot of money, actually.”
In the ‘90s, the economy got stronger and PRC got stronger. The first multi-million dollar contract for the company came following an explosion at the Western Sugar factory in Scottsbluff. PRC was named the sole contractor for cleanup and rebuilding the factory.
From there, PRC went to larger and larger projects, accumulating more heavy equipment over the years. Reed tends to bid projects in Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming and South Dakota. He said projects such as the Pheasant Lodge in Pierre, South Dakota, are fun. The Red Barn Business Development at 10th Street and Country Club has proven successful, and Reed has had a hand in residential developments, including the Reed-Nelson development and the Canyon Estates development.
A project for fertilizer storage at WESTCO in Gering won an award as the best $5 million build design in the state, voted on by the American General Contractor’s association.
“Probably, in modern times, we’re the largest private developer of Gering,” Reed said. “We’ve built more things in Gering, developed and created more things in Gering than anyone else in our time. We spend a lot of money and time developing Gering, buying land and putting streets in.”
Reed said he would like to see a more ag business-friendly environment for the community.
“What makes that work is grain bins and ag sectors,” Reed said. “Kelley Beans and railroads that bring corn and grain in and out of here, and facilities to handle those. Things that actually add to our gross product, which is agriculture.”
Reed said the main street shops such as breweries, ice cream shops and salons that people often look for to populate downtown will follow if the community focuses on industry first.
“You have to have working clothes to put on dress clothes,” Reed said. “You’ve got to go out, and you’ve got to get dirty. You have to make some money, turn some dollars over. You do it in the ag industry or in a service that’s related to the ag industry, that’s what you do here. If you make money at that, then, yeah, you can build a house at the country club or you can support a brewery on main street, you can do those things.”
Online retailers have taken much of the punch out of downtown stores, so Reed said the community should focus on what it can still do best.
“Service industries are alive and well,” he said. “You’ve got agriculture, that means you’ve got to have tractor dealers. You’ve got tractor dealers, you’ve got to have tractor mechanics. You’ve got to have all the services. Yes, you still need the grocery store. You might operate it different than you used to, but you still need one. ... Those service industries are alive and well, and I think we should go after them.”
Rather than concentrating on efforts to make the community bigger, Reed said he would rather see the focus on making the existing community better.
“I don’t think we want to be a big community,” he said. “I think everybody you talk to wants to be more successful at what they do, and I think some of them would like to keep their family a little bit closer, which would be natural growth.”
Reed used the example of his son, Adam, eventually taking over the construction business as natural growth.
By supporting local business, you support that local natural growth and the community, he said.
“If you hire the local guy, then he hires local people,” Reed said. “And he buys stuff from the local lumberyard. He pays local taxes. When the girls come in here and say we need money for cheerleading, we give them a check. When the boys come in and say we need something for a new wrestling mat, we do what we can for them. When somebody’s house burns down unexpectedly in the middle of the night, we go over there with loaders and whatever it takes to try to get these people back into a living situation. That’s what we do because we are a part of the community.”
