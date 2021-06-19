Byron York for 06-20

Second, the researchers found that Democrats took minority voters for granted in a big way. Party strategists viewed black, Latino and Asian voters as targets for get-out-the-vote efforts -- not as voters who first need to be persuaded to support Democrats. For example, party leaders didn’t do any research to find what issues were important to black voters. Why? They were already in the tent, weren’t they?

It was a major miscalculation. First, with black voters: “Despite historic turnout, even where black voters were key to Democratic successes this past cycle -- including in Georgia, Arizona and Michigan -- the data show drop-off in support in 2020 compared to 2016 and 2018,” the report said.

Next, with Latino voters: “Drop-off in support among Latino and Hispanic voters were [sic] the lynchpin in Democratic losses in races in Florida, Texas and New Mexico -- especially among working-class and non-college voters in these communities,” the report said. And then, among Asian voters: “Drop-off in AAPI [Asian American-Pacific Islander] support fueled losses in key races in California, especially among Vietnamese and Filipino voters,” the report said. So the party paid a big price for taking its voters for granted.