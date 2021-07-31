Byron York for 08-01

So it is not an exaggeration to say that Biden’s has so far been a COVID presidency. Without support for his handling of the pandemic, Biden’s job approval rating might well have dipped below 50% for his first months in office. But during those months, the COVID news was nearly all good. The number of new cases plunged dramatically -- more than 90% -- in a process that started in the final weeks of Trump’s time in office. Biden also scaled up distribution of the vaccine developed by Trump’s Operation Warp Speed. Americans, who elected Biden last November at a time of grave concern about the pandemic, approved of the Biden approach.

Now, though, with the delta variant, the COVID story has changed again. The number of new cases per day is rising -- after hitting a low of about 11,000 per day in June, the total is now over 50,000. (It’s important to remember that is still way down from 254,000 in early January.) The question of how to persuade more Americans to get the vaccine is sure to vex Biden, caught between supporters who favor a more authoritarian approach and those who want to continue the administration’s persuasion efforts.