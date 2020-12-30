Cal Thomas 12-30

At the 2016 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, climate change disciples laid out their vision for America’s future. By 2030, some forecast:

נThe U.S. will not be the world’s leading superpower.

נA billion people will be displaced by climate change.

נPolluters will have to pay to emit carbon dioxide.

נThere will be a global price on carbon (and) this will help make fossil fuels history.

If these initiatives are enacted, it will turn the United States into something other than what we have enjoyed for two centuries. Some comments by the Davos attendees dismissed the notion that a majority of citizens should decide such crucial matters, leaving decisions instead to unaccountable elites.

This is the stuff of dictatorship, little different from what communist leaders have done in the past, and in the present in China.

President-elect Biden has called climate change a “crisis.” How many crises can we deal with at one time? I thought COVID-19 was a crisis. How about getting that under control before we start addressing climate, which is changing, but for the better in many places and provably in the U.S.