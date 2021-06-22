Cal Thomas for 06-23

The Washington Examiner cited 12 examples of how Southern Democrats historically opposed civil rights while Reconstruction-era Republicans favored them.

The newspaper noted Democrats voted against “every piece of civil rights legislation in Congress from 1866 to 1966.”

Congressional Democrats opposed the 13th Amendment, which officially freed the slaves in 1865. Only four Democrats voted for it.

Republicans passed the 14th Amendment in 1866, which granted American citizenship to former slaves.

Not one of the 56 congressional Democrats voted for the 15th Amendment in 1869, which gave former slaves the right to vote.

Republicans backed all the civil rights laws of the 1860s, including the Civil Rights Act of 1866 and the Reconstruction Act of 1867. Their party was founded on an anti-slavery platform.

Fast-forward to the 1960s. President Kennedy was reluctant to push too hard for civil rights for fear of losing Southern support. After his assassination, President Johnson claimed Kennedy was passionately for civil rights and used his death to advance legislation in Congress. Once again, powerful Democrats in the South opposed every bill.