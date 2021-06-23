Cal Thomas for 06-24

The recent election in Iran, if one can call it that since the results were preordained, places the presidency of the country in the hands of one Ebrahim Raisi, a man who is even more radical than his predecessor, Hassan Rouhani. In the case of Iran, it doesn’t appear to matter who the president is since the real power rests with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, but the election ought to send a message to the Biden administration that its attempt to re-enter the nuclear deal from which former President Trump withdrew the U.S. is a fool’s errand. In the end, such a deal will not benefit the U.S., Israel, and the world.

Statements from Iranian leaders give the lie to American diplomats who think their soft tones and good will toward Tehran will change the goals or behavior of its leaders.

According to The Times of Israel, Supreme Leader Khamenei has developed a nine-point plan for the destruction of Israel, calling it “a barbaric” Jewish state that “has no cure but to be annihilated.” What is unclear about that statement?