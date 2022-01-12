CAL THOMAS: New York: No longer a 'fun city'

“Where there is no vision, the people are unrestrained, but happy is one who keeps the Law.” (Proverbs 29:18)

That didn’t last long. The optimism surrounding New York City’s new mayor, Eric Adams, seems to be quickly eroding due to several self-inflicted political wounds.

Adams has endorsed a new policy that allows 800,000 non-citizens to vote in municipal elections. Republicans have filed a lawsuit contending the law violates the state constitution. It would also set a bad precedent. Trust in election outcomes is already being eroded and this law will continue the trend if it is upheld.

Mayor Adams also named his brother as Deputy NYPD commissioner. He says his brother will help protect him from “the increase in white supremacy” in the city. Excuse me? Whites are a minority in New York City. In addition to the mayor and his brother being Black, so, too, is the new police commissioner, Keechant Sewell, who is also female. The new district attorney for Manhattan, Alvin Bragg, is Black. More about him in a moment.