Camp Clarke Critter Races::1

As many as four children would race at one time, but groups stayed at three mostly. The children would sit back to back to back in the center of a ring of tape in the middle of the gym floor. As the crowd of parents and siblings counted down, they would release their animal to make its way outside the ring as fast as it could, occasionally using squirt guns to urge them on their way.

Some toads leapt to the edge of the tape as if that was their only goal in life, while others sat as still as a stone no matter how much they were doused with water. Toad race winner Westin Sigle said he didn’t have to do much prompting for his toad.

“I was shooting it, and it was going so fast on itself (its own),” he said. “I think the first time when I raced him, it gave him the energy. I think (that’s) what happened.”

While some turtles snoozed in their shells, others were ready to run, making strokes in the air before being placed on the ground. Turtle race winner Kenadi Dienes said her turtle was fired up from the start.

“When I grabbed him, he was shivering and that’s why I picked him, so he can go fast,” she said.