Carnegie Arts Center press release

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Work by three new artists showcased

ALLIANCE — Carnegie Arts Center has three new artists showcasing their works. The new exhibit in the upper galleries started on Jan. 5.

The exhibit, “West by West,” displays the works of Garry Underwood, Jerry Underwood and MelloDe McCart.

Garry Underwood’s work is described as a mixture of sculpture and two dimensional pencil drawings and paintings. The sculptural forms are the work of innovation and imagination. Garry takes old metal tools, and parts and transforms them into giant cranes, life size pheasants, and even a king salmon.

His brother, Jerry Underwood, is an incredible photographer. His travels from Alaska to Holland to right here on the plains capture the breathtaking beauty of diverse landscapes. Jerry Underwood said, “I take lots of pictures, and if I’m lucky, some turn out to be photographs.”