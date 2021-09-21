Chadron authorities recover man’s body in city dams

Chadron authorities recovered the body of a missing man Monday.

Divers with the Scottsbluff Fire Department recovered the body of Carl Kutschara, 58, who had been a resident of both Hay Springs and Chadron and been reported missing, at about 2 p.m. at the Chadron City Dams, south of Chadron, according to information released by Dawes County Attorney Vance Haug.

Law enforcement from multiple agencies had responded to the dams after Kutschara’s vehicle had been located and a search was organized. Shortly thereafter, Nebraska Game and Parks officers located the man’s body.

Haug said a preliminary investigation of the scene, physical evidence and witness interviews lead authorities to believe foul play is not a factor in the man’s death. An investigation remains underway, and an autopsy and toxicological screening test have been ordered.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen Kutscara or his red 2011 red GMC pickup at the city dams in the late night hours of Sept. 19 or the early morning hours of Sept. 20 are asked to contact the Chadron Police Department, 308-432-0510.

