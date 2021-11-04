Chaloupka law seminar and presentation for public

One of the key speakers during this week’s seminar that embody that trait will be Darryl Burton, of Kansas City, Missouri. Burton isn’t an attorney. Instead, he is sharing his story not only to the lawyers during the trial skills seminar, but in a public presentation that will be sponsored by the Gering and Scottsbluff Methodist Churches. That presentation will be held on Friday, Nov. 5. 7 p.m. The presentation is open to anyone and its content is family-friendly.

Burton, who is an ordained pastor in the United Methodist Church, spent 24 years of his life as an inmate with the Missouri State Correctional System, serving a life sentence for murder. Chaloupka met Burton through an organization called the Trial Lawyers College, where she and Burton have both taught. Burton also spoke in 2015 at the Chaloupka seminar.

“He became involved in teaching because it’s of great value for lawyers to hear from somebody who, unfortunately, almost lost his entire life as a result of a lawyer that did not do his job,” Chaloupka said. “The lawyer that was assigned to him didn’t care, didn’t do her job and didn’t work on his case. And that’s how he was wrongfully convicted ... She didn’t give a damn about him and didn’t care about his case. I think she met with him maybe once or twice in his entire case, on a murder case.”