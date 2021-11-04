Chaloupka law seminar and presentation for public

Speaker, wrongfully convicted of murder, shares message of hope, forgiveness
For eight years, Scottsbluff attorney Maren Chaloupka has tried to bring attorneys to western Nebraska for a training seminar that she feels embody the traits that her father, Robert Chaloupka, appreciated, particularly “speaking up for the little guy and gal.”
The Robert Chaloupka Kick Ass Trial Skills Seminar started Thursday in Scottsbluff, the ninth year that Chaloupka and her mother, Judy, have brought the seminar to Scottsbluff.
“It does mean a great deal to be able to continue this seminar,” Chaloupka said. In 2019, the seminar took a break.
“To continue presenting the seminar in my father’s honor means a great deal,” she said. “He held a special place in the history of the Nebraska justice system and I will never stop saying his name. I’ll never stop trying to honor him.”
When inviting speakers to present, Chaloupka said, “I invite people who I think would mirror his values and whom I think he would enjoy meeting. People who would mirror his contributions to our justice system,” she said.
Robert Chaloupka’s value of representing the “little guy and the little gal” is the trait she said she holds most dear in planning the seminar. Her dad was about “speaking up for the individual working really hard and never giving up, never ever giving up,” she said.
One of the key speakers during this week’s seminar that embody that trait will be Darryl Burton, of Kansas City, Missouri. Burton isn’t an attorney. Instead, he is sharing his story not only to the lawyers during the trial skills seminar, but in a public presentation that will be sponsored by the Gering and Scottsbluff Methodist Churches. That presentation will be held on Friday, Nov. 5. 7 p.m. The presentation is open to anyone and its content is family-friendly.
Burton, who is an ordained pastor in the United Methodist Church, spent 24 years of his life as an inmate with the Missouri State Correctional System, serving a life sentence for murder. Chaloupka met Burton through an organization called the Trial Lawyers College, where she and Burton have both taught. Burton also spoke in 2015 at the Chaloupka seminar.
“He became involved in teaching because it’s of great value for lawyers to hear from somebody who, unfortunately, almost lost his entire life as a result of a lawyer that did not do his job,” Chaloupka said. “The lawyer that was assigned to him didn’t care, didn’t do her job and didn’t work on his case. And that’s how he was wrongfully convicted ... She didn’t give a damn about him and didn’t care about his case. I think she met with him maybe once or twice in his entire case, on a murder case.”
Ever since he was convicted, he fought to clear his name, going through the appeals processes, losing those appeals and reaching out to innocence organizations throughout the U.S. He was turned down by the Innocence Project, one of the most well-known organizations because his case didn’t have DNA.
“He was wrongfully convicted by perjured testimony, perjured eyewitness testimony,” Chaloupka said. A small innocence organization, called Centurion Ministries, took his case, leading to his exoneration. “(They were) willing to take his case and say, ‘We’ll take your case because we believe in you. And they went out and did the legwork to find out that yes, indeed, there was perjured testimony.”
After finishing his college education, Burton pursued his master’s degree in divinity. He is now an associate pastor at the largest Methodist Church in the United States. He has also authored a book, titled “Innocent: A Second Look” that will soon be released.
While Burton shares his story with lawyers to stress the importance “of doing your best work,” Chaloupka said, he shares a story of grace and forgiveness with the community. His message is inspiring, particularly coming from a man who has more and better reasons to be angry than most of us.
“It’s a message that is appropriate for people of all ages,” Chaloupka said. “...He’s just a very powerful, very compelling speaker. He’ll be telling his story about being sent to prison with no hope, and being told your life is over. And, generally, the themes that he speaks on are hope and forgiveness. How do you hold on to hope? How do you forgive a person? The people that lied to put you in prison.”
Other speakers at the Chaloupka seminar include high caliber speakers, like Milton Grimes, a criminal defense and civil rights attorney who represented Rodney King in his lawsuit against the Los Angeles police Department. Grime’s presentation, “30 years since Rodney King: What Have We Learned?” will speak about the events of the King case and make comparisons to today. For example, during King’s case, it was unusual to have video evidence. Today, “video is everywhere,” Chaloupka said, with cell phone video, video on homes and businesses, all making a difference in the justice system. Grimes were among the speakers who presented on the first day of the seminar.
The seminar also highlights state and local speakers. Local attorney Steve Olsen is a returning speaker, who will speak Friday on introducing evidence into trial and other related matters. Sen. Steve Lathrop spoke on Thursday, during a break from the Nebraska Legislature, on his experiences serving clients as a trial lawyer since 1981. Chaloupka said Lathrop’s experience in representing clients on important issues such as overcrowding in the prison system, the juvenile justice system and others makes him a standout attorney, particularly as he has not lost a case in about a decade.