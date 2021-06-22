Chaloupka letter

An article in Wednesday’s online Star Herald covered Governor Rickett’s statement from his monthly Call-In radio program. In this program, he expressed his opposition to the “Critical Race Theory”. “Critical race theory is an attack on our country’s core values,” Ricketts said in the statement. “The American founding (sic) is based on the idea that ‘that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

There is a great deal of depth to be covered and learned in the research considering Critical Race Theory. To reduce it to a short thought about America’s founding seems flippant. Would anyone actually believe that our country was formed under the belief that “All men are created equal”? After his statement, Governor Rickett’s should have followed it with the fact that women had no standing as American citizens until Women’s Suffrage in the 1920’s; that black slaves were counted as property and even if they were considered at all, each one was only 2/3’s of a person rather than one whole human. In addition, America’s original citizens were Native Americans who were never given a place of respect in our country with the wisdom and grace that allowed them to hold an equal place alongside the European men. In short, this is certainly not equality for all. Let us please just begin with those facts as we move forward in assuming that America gives equal rights and treatment to all.