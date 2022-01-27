Chamber Awards Banquet 2022::1

Chamber honors community leaders
Feather, Weborg, Moravec receive awards
By CHRISTOPHER BORRO
Star-Herald
Three business and community leaders were honored on Thursday during the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce annual awards banquet. This year’s banquet theme was “Sea the Fun from ‘21.”
VISIONARY RISING STAR 2021 — Mike Moravec, Bluffs Physical Therapy, Hydrozen (PLEASE MAKE BOLD)
The Visionary Rising Star Award is presented annually to a Chamber member in business five years or less, to recognize those who have had a successful start and give their time, talents and resources to the community. This year’s winner is Mike Moravec.
Mike was born in Lincoln, Nebraska and is the second oldest of four boys. The family moved to Scottsbluff when he was a one-year old. He attended St. Agnes through the third grade. His family then moved to David City, Nebraska. High school activities included football, baseball, wrestling, basketball, track, cross-country, speech, one-act plays, musicals, band, and 4H.
He graduated at the top of his class from David City Aquinas High school. Next came Chadron State College where he was a part of the CSC Health Professions Club, Blue Key National Honor Society and was a resident advisor at the dorm. He met his wife, Lisa, while being a Teacher Assistant and mentor for anatomy and physiology class.
Mike received his Bachelor of Science in Human Biology in 2001 with Magna Cum Laude distinguished honors. The next stop was the University of Nebraska Medical Center where he received his Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree in 2004 Magna Cum Laude.
June of 2004 found him working in Sidney at Memorial Health Center as a physical therapist for five years. December 2009 brought him to Gering at Monument Physical Therapy. He was instrumental in remodeling the former Bush’s Gaslight Restaurant. In March of 2018, Mike started his own business – Bluff’s Physical Therapy, but quickly outgrew his space. He designed a new building that now houses an additional business – Hydrozen.
He is active in his professional association – Nebraska Physical Therapy Association and American Physical Therapy Association at the local, state and national levels. He has received numerous additional certifications and continues to focus on expanding his knowledge through training to give his patients the latest and most effective evidence-based treatment.
This rising star’s greatest asset is his commitment to serving his community as evidenced by his list of volunteerism. He was volunteered with the Color Dash, Paws-4-Paws, Habitat for Humanity and the annual Northfield Elementary Marathon. He is involved with the chamber of commerce, having served as the board chair in 2018. Other organizations include Rotary, Carpenter Center, Knights of Columbus, Thanksgiving in the Valley, Toys for Tots, the Monument Marathon Race Crew, Chair of the Gering Foundation Board, Gering High School Booster Club and the Leadership Scotts Bluff alumni.
He has always been very active. He began running competitively after his cousin was tragically killed in a four-wheeler accident. His family decided to run in a marathon relay to live life to the fullest as Jon always had. From then on he had a desire to push himself to set new goals. He knows that “movement is medicine” and is dedicated to living by example. He has competed in numerous half, full & ultra-marathons, and 200 miles relays. Most recently, he completed a 100-mile ultra-marathon in the Black Hills.
He is deeply dedicated to his faith and to his wife and four sons.
He loves his job, his amazing team at his clinic and works to make his patients feel better while giving back to the community and making family a priority.
VISIONARY SUPER STAR 2021 — Lisa Weborg, Steel Grill, Weborg 21 Centre, Hotel 21 (PLEASE MAKE BOLD)
The Visionary Super Star Award is presented to a Chamber member in business six years or more who provides great service to the community. This year’s winner is Lisa Weborg, who was unable to attend the banquet and was represented by her friend Luray Neuwirth.
Lisa was born in Franklin, Nebraska, the third oldest of five children. The family moved several times, finally settled in Gering In 1977 when her father became the shop supervisor at Farmland Industries. She was a pitcher on the softball team in grade school and was a cheerleader in Jr. High. She graduated from Gering High School in 1980.
Work history includes being a server at Sambo’s in high school, a nail tech at Salon West, and a personal banking representative at Tier One Bank, now Great Western. She was a server for over twenty-five years at Bush’s Gaslight.
Lisa had always had a dream of opening her own restaurant. In 2009 that dream became a reality. She remodeled the former Gilles Restaurant to create The Steel Grill in September of 2009. Two years later, she opened another restaurant in Bridgeport. Business was doing well in Gering and several events expanded to an additional building on the property for class reunions, banquets, and larger groups.
She realized more space was needed to host events. Her creative wheel started spinning and she came up with the idea to expand across the street from the Steel Grill. Her goal was to renovate the former Coors Distribution Center. In July 2015, Weborg 21 Centre hosted a ribbon cutting to celebrate this wonderful facility.
Loving a challenge, this super star envisioned rehabbing a salvage shop that was a former icehouse that happened to be next door to the Weborg Centre. Her vision was to create a boutique hotel to complement the events center. Construction began in 2020. Amidst the pandemic, Hotel 21 & Company did a soft opening for this beautiful luxury hotel on April 1, 2021. A grand opening was held in September.
Giving back to the community is important to Lisa. It is done through donations, gift certificates, or graciously hosting events for various organizations. She supports many local causes and non-profits such as Save-A-Rac, Business & Professional Women, WNCC, Panhandle Humane Society, Capstone, CASA, golf tournaments, baseball & softball teams, Team Ashton, Hoops for Heroes, the Old West Balloon Fest, Leadership Scotts Bluff, and the chamber of commerce. She has worked with many high school and college students to gain experience-learning skills by serving banquets and functions at the centre.
Luray Neuwirth of J.G. Elliott Insurance Center, who nominated her, said “she has such wonderful vision and a giving heart and spirit. She has the gift of making everything special and better for the community”.
Her energy level, creativity, and hard work have made a major impact in Western Nebraska. She balances family life and manages four business with ease. Her vision is truly super.
TRAILBLAZER 2021 — Kendra Feather, Scotts Bluff Volunteer Center, Rural Radio (PLEASE MAKE BOLD)
The Trailblazer of the Year Award is presented to outstanding business leaders in the community who also dedicate their time and service to the community. This year’s trailblazer is Kendra Feather.
Kendra was born in Hershey, Nebraska. She was very active in school. Sports included basketball, track, and volleyball. Other interests were Interpretation, acting in plays, drama club, newspaper staff, Pep Club, and Thespians. Honors included Best Actress of the Year, Junior Class Citizenship Award, National Honor Society, and Girls State. After graduation from Hershey High School, she moved to Arizona where she worked at Century Helicopter Company for ten years. In 1992, she decided to move closer to her parents, who resided in Scottsbluff.
She worked as the manager at the Gas Works Plaza that is now known as Western Travel Terminal. Her next stop was the Star Herald where she worked in circulation and later distribution. She loved her career in media and started at KNEB (now known as Rural Radio Scottsbluff) over twenty years ago and is the Promotions Director. She coordinates many events and promotions throughout the year. One of her favorite events is the Farm& Ranch Expo held every spring. Her networking over the past twenty plus years with Western Nebraska folks is impressive! She is creative and can brainstorm an idea and find volunteers to make it happen.
Kendra has shared her time, talent for decades with several organizations such as Festival of Hope, Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center, United Way of Western Nebraska, Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber and Octoberfest Rejuvenated. Kevin Mooney, a former colleague said, “She is the most selfless person I know. She is a wonder to be around. She is always positive and a great leader”. Twenty years ago, she approached him seeing that he needed some assistance with Thanksgiving in the Valley, and she stepped up to the plate & involved many others.
She has served on the Special Events Committee for United Way for over ten years. If there is something to be done – she does it and many times goes beyond. United Way described her as the ultimate volunteer. She currently serves as the board president for the Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center. Shan Halstead of the Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center shared that “she has a giving heart, jumps in whenever you ask, and makes a difference for others.”